Firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze in Glasgow

Blochairn fire

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Blochairn Road at 03:44.

Some residents have reported hearing explosions.

A large plume of smoke from the building has led to speed restrictions for drivers on the nearby M8.
Image caption Smoke from the fire could be seen across the city

