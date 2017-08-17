Firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze in Glasgow
17 August 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Blochairn Road at 03:44.
Some residents have reported hearing explosions.
A large plume of smoke from the building has led to speed restrictions for drivers on the nearby M8.