Fruit market fire will hit shops and restaurants, says hospitality chief

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Blochairn market is the source of fresh fruit and vegetables for many restaurants and shops

A huge fire at a Glasgow fruit and vegetable market will hit local restaurants, flower shops and cafes, an industry chief has predicted.

Willie Macleod, executive director of the British Hospitality Association, said many retailers "relied on daily deliveries" from Blochairn.

Firefighters began tackling the blaze in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Macleod said suppliers at the market were sure to be "resilient" but that businesses would be impacted.

He told the BBC: "The impact on the market - short and medium-term - is not yet clear, it's unlikely that normal operations will be possible for the immediate or foreseeable future.

"Any disruption to supplies of fresh produce will have an impact on hospitality businesses and caterers, as well as retailers - many of whom rely on daily deliveries."

Mr Macleod said that in the immediate term, menus were likely to be adjusted and, in some cases, fresh produce would be substituted by frozen items.

He added: "I'm sure that the wholesale suppliers which operate out of Blochairn will be resilient and adaptable and will already be looking at alternative arrangements for their customers - possibly using alternative markets such as Edinburgh or Newcastle in the interim.

"Hospitality businesses will look for alternative, short-term sources of supply where they can.

"Many larger chains and branded outlets operating in the west of Scotland will have national or regional procurement arrangements in place - these will not necessarily be reliant on Blochairn, so the impact in these cases is unlikely to be so severe."