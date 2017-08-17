Man charged after family threatened in Kilmarnock home

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a family were threatened with a weapon in their Kilmarnock home.

Owen Sheerin, from Merseyside, is accused of assaulting a 29-year-old man with intent to rob at Witch Road on the 12 August.

A 30-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy were also asleep when two masked men entered their home at about 01:00.

Mr Sheerin appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday and made no plea or declaration.

The case is expected to call again in the next week.