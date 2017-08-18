Trading resumes at fire-hit Blochairn market
Trading has resumed at one of Scotland's most important wholesale markets, less than 24 hours after a devastating fire.
Firefighters were called to the Glasgow Wholesale Markets at Blochairn at 03:44 BST on Thursday. Flames were found to be threatening much of the building.
At the height of the fire, more than 70 firefighters were at the scene. They had to tackle a well-established fire on a 32-acre site.
No-one was injured.
By Thursday evening, some vehicular access was being allowed to the markets, which supply fresh fruit and vegetables to much of Scotland. The complex also includes the only inland fish market in the country.
Site owners City Property said they hoped to allow access for heavy goods vehicles as soon as possible.
They were also working to provide temporary space for traders who have lost their regular pitches.
In a statement, City Property said: "Temporary sites have been identified to allow those tenants directly affected to continue trading as close to business as normal as possible with the west warehouse within the markets site immediately available.
"We will continue to explore a short term arrangement at a nearby site to provide additional space and hope to have confirmation of this [on Friday]."
After the fire was brought under control, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deputy assistant chief officer John Joyce said: "What I can tell you is that we've saved a very good proportion of it.
"In fact the site operator are pretty happy with the parts that we have saved because that is the main operational part of the building.
"It's a real shame for those businesses which have been badly affected, but we're working with the businesses and the city council to get the functioning part open as soon as possible."
He said a specialist fire investigation team would attempt to establish the cause of the fire in the coming days.
Blochairn - The market that feeds Scotland
- The 32-acre site next to junction 14 of the M8 opened in 1969
- It operates 24 hours a day
- The market supplies fresh fruit, vegetables, fish and flowers
- Restaurants, caterers, hotels and processors throughout central and west Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland use it
- More than two million tonnes of produce from around the world goes through the market each year
- About 1,000 vehicles take goods in and out of the site each day
- The market employs 400 full-time workers
- There are 74 fruit and vegetable stalls plus a further six selling fish