Police appeal after driver dies following M80 road crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near junction four of the M80 on Thursday

A motorist has died after his car smashed into a concrete barrier in North Lanarkshire.

The 21-year-old man died in hospital following the accident on the northbound M80 near the Moodiesburn junction at around 19:50 on Thursday.

Police said his red Vauxhall Corsa appeared to go out of control before hitting the central barrier.

Insp Darren Faulds appealed for information from people who saw the car before the crash.

He said: "Whilst officers have spoken to a number of people who stopped to assist the man after the crash, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car on the M80 prior to the incident, or who may have information that will assist our enquiries."