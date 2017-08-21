Rail services disrupted by building fire
21 August 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
Rail services in Ayrshire have been disrupted following a building fire close to the line.
Concerns about the stability of the building meant no services were running between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Monday morning.
ScotRail said replacement buses were being laid on but advised passengers to check its website for latest updates.
Services between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock and Glasgow Central and Ayr were running as scheduled.