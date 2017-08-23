Emergency services attend school bus crash in Dumbarton

A school bus has been involved in a crash with a car in Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland were alerted to the incident on Renton Road, Dumbarton, at 08:40.

The emergency services, including an air ambulance, were in attendance and children were being assessed by medical staff.

The male driver of the car was freed from his vehicle and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road has been closed between Dalreoch Station and the slip road to the A82.