Girl, 12, injured after being hit by car

A 12-year-old girl is being treated for a serious head injury after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.

The girl was struck by a westbound Vauxhall Astra while crossing Rodger Drive in Rutherglen at about 16:10 on Tuesday.

She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff described her condition as serious but stable.

The 34 year-old driver of the Astra was not injured.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt David Stenhouse, Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "The girl was with some friends and all were walking north along Broomieknowe Road leading to Rodger Drive, however, as she stepped out to cross the road at the junction she was struck by the Astra car.

"Although there were a number of people at the scene, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash."