Further appeal over 1996 murder of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan

Police re-investigating the murder of a schoolgirl 21 years ago have made a further appeal for information.

Caroline Glachan, 14, was found dead on the banks of the River Leven in Dunbartonshire on 25 August 1996, about a mile from her home in Renton.

Her killer has never been found, and Police Scotland reopened an investigation into the case a year ago.

Detectives have said they are certain the answer to her murder lies in the local community.

Det Supt Jim Kerr said progress had been made over the past year, including work with the forensic scientists at the Scottish Crime Campus.

"A large number of the 300 pieces of evidence continue to be carefully examined for traces of DNA, and the painstaking work that the scientists have been carrying out continues," he said.

"Following our re-appeal, we've had calls from as far away as Australia with information, from people who lived in the area of Bonhill and Renton at the time of the murder.

"Our work over the last year has continued to review the initial investigation and visiting those who were witnesses at the time to take reference samples of DNA.

"We remain in contact with Caroline's mother Margaret and the support we receive from her and her family during our investigation remains crucial."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Detectives want to trace a man in a hooded top seen walking near Caroline, on Dillichip Loan

Caroline's friend Joanne Menzies was one of the last people to see her.

Caroline left Joanne at the Bonhill shops at 23:54.

She was last seen at about 00:15 when she walked down Dillichip Loan towards Dillichip Bridge (known locally as the Black Bridge and which no longer exists) and then on to the tow path.

A man wearing a dark green hooded top was seen by a taxi driver walking near Caroline as she made her way along Dillichip Loan.

The man was described as having sharp features

Despite previous appeals to identify him, he has never been traced.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV images show Caroline as she walked to a friend's house from shops

Det Supt Kerr said witnesses had also spoken of hearing people arguing or shouting in that area a short time later.

He said: "I know there has been a reluctance from people in the Bonhill and Renton areas to come forward in the past with vital information on this murder.

"However, can I remind people that we are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old girl - a young girl who is sorely missed by her family and friends.

"Someone out there who stayed in that community at that time holds the vital information we need - there is no doubt in that."