Man jailed over catalogue of sexual abuse of young girls

A man who was convicted of a catalogue of sexual abuse against children and young women in the west of Scotland has been jailed for eight years.

Paul Colquhoun was previously found guilty of a series of charges involving girls between the ages of 9 and 18.

The offences were carried out in Clydebank, Glasgow and Lochwinnoch between 1994 and 2006.

Welcoming the sentence, Police Scotland said he preyed on his victims' innocence to carry out horrific abuse.

The 49-year-old appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Tuesday.

'Victims' bravery'

In a Police Scotland statement, Det Ch Insp Fil Capaldi said Colquhoun had manipulated relationships with his victims.

He said: "The victims have shown true bravery and strength in providing detailed accounts of their horrendous experiences to police and then standing up to testify against the man responsible in court.

"Together they have cemented Colquhoun's future behind bars and ensured that he is no longer free to abuse anyone else.

"I hope today's result sends a clear message to other perpetrators who think they can escape justice for this type of abhorrent behaviour."

At the High Court in Glasgow last month, Colquhoun was convicted of raping a primary school girl, raping two women and of abusing another two teenagers.

He had denied all the charges against him and had claimed to the court that all the witnesses were lying.

Colquhoun was earlier placed on the sex offenders register.