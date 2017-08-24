Celtic fans face trial over "pro-IRA" tops

Eight Celtic fans are to stand trial for allegedly wearing tops bearing images supporting the IRA.

Martin Gardner, 49, John Forbes, 31, Anthony Kerr, 33, Asjad Siraj, 29, Paul Townsend, 26, Paul Quigley, 26, Ryan Gallagher, 28, and Stefan Morris, 24, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The men deny the charges relating to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act on 19 July at Celtic Park.

A trial date was set for December and the men were released on bail.

All eight allegedly wore shirts with an image which "displayed an image with a figure related to and in support of a proscribed terrorist organisation, namely the IRA".

Mr Quigley, from Cumbernauld, Mr Gallagher, from Glasgow and Mr Morris, from Ardrossan are also accused of displaying a banner with an image which related to the IRA.

The three men appeared in court along with Mr Townsend, from Cumbernauld, on the same papers and were represented by Paul Kavanagh.

Mr Gardner, from Pollok, Mr Forbes, from East Kilbride, and Mr Kerr and Mr Siraj, from Glasgow, are being represented by the same lawyer and appeared in the dock together.