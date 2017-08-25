Schoolboy on study leave tied up during robbery at Glasgow house

A man who tied up and robbed a schoolboy who was at home on study leave has been jailed for four years and seven months.

Joseph Kilna, 48, admitted detaining the teenager against his will at a house in Berryhill Drive in Giffnock, Glasgow, in May this year.

He stole computer equipment, mobile phones and a jewellery box and fled when the boy's father arrived home.

A security camera in a nearby house captured footage of Kilna.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he walked into the house on 3 May when the 16-year-old was home alone at about 17:00.

The schoolboy heard a noise coming from the back door and went to investigate. He found Kilna standing in the kitchen holding a pair of scissors.

'Appalling record'

Kilna forced him upstairs and told him to lie face down on his parents' bedroom floor before tying him up.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "The accused informed him that he did not want to harm him. He searched the room and took a laptop."

The teenager's father returned home with his younger son and heard raised voices in the house. His son had managed to untie himself and ran down the stairs and said: "There's a man in the house."

Seconds later, Kilna ran past them and out of the house holding a laptop and a case.

The father told his son to phone the police and ran after Kilna, but he escaped over a wall into nearby woods.

Mr Mullan said: "The family discovered that a pair of scissors, computer equipment, two mobile phones and a jewellery box, valued at £1,2000 had been stolen."

Kilna was caught because a security camera in a nearby house had captured footage of him walking past.

When police searched his flat in Barmill Road, Glasgow, they found the laptop, iPad and a Samsung phone which had been stolen from the house.

Solicitor advocate Pat Campbell, representing Kilna, said: "He accepts his actions on May 3 were inexcusable. He regrets the distress he caused to the complainer and his family.

"This was a largely opportunistic offence. He has had a drug problem for 17 to 18 years. His motivation was to get money for drugs. He is extremely remorseful for his actions."

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, told Kilna: "You have an appalling record for crimes including housebreaking and this is your third conviction in the High Court of Justiciary."

She told Kilna that, but for his guilty plea, he would have been jailed for seven years.