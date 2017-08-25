Clyde cruises cancelled after Waverley pier crash
The world's last sea-going paddle steamer has sustained "minor damage" after it struck the pier at Rothesay in the Firth of Clyde.
The Waverley was on a regular passenger-carrying trip when the incident took place at about 15:00. It is not thought anyone was injured.
The steam ship, which was launched in 1946, is operated by a charity, the Waverley Steam Navigation Company.
Passengers have been told all weekend cruises will be cancelled.
A statement said: "Unfortunately Waverley's cruises this weekend will not be operating as minor damage sustained today which requires repair.
"Please return tickets for a refund."
The Waverley - facts and figures
- Built by A. & J. Inglis of Glasgow and launched in October 1946.
- Entered service with the London and North Eastern Railway in June 1947, working LNER's Firth of Clyde steamer route from Craigendoran Pier, near Helensburgh, to Arrochar.
- Powered by a three-crank diagonal triple-expansion marine steam engine built by Rankin & Blackmore in Greenock.
- Now painted in original LNER 1947 livery of red, white and black funnels, traditional brown-grained (or "scumbled") superstructure and black paddle-wheel boxes.
- July 1977 - badly damaged when she struck rocks near Dunoon. The heavier than normal post-war construction which made provision for possible future military use as a minesweeper may have helped her stay together while she was refloated.
- June 2009 - struck the breakwater at Dunoon with 700 passengers on board, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries.
- Since being sold to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, she has carried more than five million passengers.