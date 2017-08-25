Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews put out blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang near Glasgow.

The fire in Allison Drive was reported to the emergency services just after 17:00. It has now been put out.

Five fire engines were called to the scene along with ambulance crews.

It is not known if anyone has been hurt.