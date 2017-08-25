Fire crews put out blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in high-rise flats in Cambuslang near Glasgow.
The fire in Allison Drive was reported to the emergency services just after 17:00. It has now been put out.
Five fire engines were called to the scene along with ambulance crews.
It is not known if anyone has been hurt.