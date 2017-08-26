Clyde Arc partially closed after man hit by car
- 26 August 2017
The Clyde Arc bridge in Glasgow has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Police Scotland said the incident on the Squinty Bridge took place at about 10:30 on Saturday and officers are still at the scene.
It is understood the man will be taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
His condition is not known.