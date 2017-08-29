Man detained over rape at Glasgow Central train station
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been detained by police investigating a rape at Glasgow Central train station in the early hours of Monday morning.
British Transport Police officers are questioning a 27-year-old man on suspicion of a serious sexual offence.
British Transport Police were called to the station at 05:00.
The victim, a 26-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers.