Man detained over rape at Glasgow Central train station

Image caption Police were called to Glasgow Central at 05:00 on Monday

A man has been detained by police investigating a rape at Glasgow Central train station in the early hours of Monday morning.

British Transport Police officers are questioning a 27-year-old man on suspicion of a serious sexual offence.

British Transport Police were called to the station at 05:00.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers.