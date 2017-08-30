Four charged with Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel murder bid

Image caption Police cordoned off the slip road to junction 16 of the M8 after Mr Daniel was attacked

Four men have appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Steven "Bonzo" Daniel.

Mr Daniel was badly injured in a knife attack in the Port Dundas area of Glasgow in May.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35 made a private appearance on Wednesday.

They are accused of attempting to murder 37-year-old Mr Daniel who was attacked in his car.

The men, from Glasgow, all also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Andrew Sinclair and Michael Sutherland, 31, are also accused of attempting to murder Ryan Fitzsimmons on 28 April in Clydebank

The five men made no pleas when they appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

They are expected to appear again next week for a full committal hearing.