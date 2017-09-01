Body found in river during search for missing Lanark man

The body of a man recovered from the River Clyde in South Lanarkshire is believed to be a 27-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.

Jamie McCulloch, was last seen running into a field near his home in Lanark on Sunday 27 August.

Police said formal identification has yet to take place but confirmed they believe Mr McCulloch's body was recovered in nearby Kirkfieldbank.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A force spokesman said Mr McCulloch's family had been made aware and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.