Parked car set on fire outside house in Kilmarnock

Image copyright Google Image caption The car was parked outside a house in Glassock Road when it was set on fire

Police are trying to trace two men after a parked car was set on fire outside a house in Kilmarnock.

Officers were called to the scene on Glassock Road on the Onthank estate at about 01:40 on Thursday.

The fire was put out, however the car - a Nissan Note - was extensively damaged. The outside of the house was also fire-damaged.

The men police want to trace were both wearing grey hooded tops and dark-coloured trousers.

They are described as being about 5ft 10in tall and of medium-to-heavy build.

It is thought they may have made off in a dark-coloured vehicle on Tourhill Road.

Det Con Martin Fraser, of Kilmarnock Police Office, said: "Luckily no one was injured during this incident, however the fire has caused extensive damage.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area early on Thursday morning to contact Kilmarnock Police Office through 101."