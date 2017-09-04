Man seriously hurt in 'vicious' stabbing in Govan

A 23-year-old man is being treated for stab wounds after he was attacked at a house in the Govan area of Glasgow at the weekend.

Police said two men carried out the "vicious attack" in Drumoyne Road at about 06:15 on Saturday.

They forced their way into the house and used weapons to assault the victim.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and his condition is serious. Detectives urged anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Clark Hill said: "This was a particularly vicious attack which has left a young man with several serious injuries.

"Officers are currently in the area speaking to local people and viewing CCTV in order to try and identify the two men responsible.

"I urge anyone who was in the Drumoyne Road area around the time the attack occurred and who may have seen the culprits hanging around the area to contact police at Helen Street Police Station quoting incident number 0947 of 2 September."