Men charged with Anniestland Station racist attack
- 5 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Two men have been arrested after a 27-year-old man was allegedly pushed onto train tracks and racially abused.
The incident at Anniesland Station in Glasgow happened at about 18:15 on Sunday 27 August.
British Transport Police said that two men have been charged with racially-aggravated serious assault.
They will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.