Men charged with Anniestland Station racist attack

Anniesland train station

Two men have been arrested after a 27-year-old man was allegedly pushed onto train tracks and racially abused.

The incident at Anniesland Station in Glasgow happened at about 18:15 on Sunday 27 August.

British Transport Police said that two men have been charged with racially-aggravated serious assault.

They will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

