Man on trial accused of murder at Bridge of Weir burn

Image copyright other (police handout) Image caption Mr Fitch's body was found floating in Locher Water in Bridge of Weir

A man has gone on trial accused of murdering a man whose body was found floating in a burn in Renfrewshire.

William Cameron, 39, of Hollows Avenue, Paisley, is alleged to have killed Daryl Fitch, 43, by hitting him on the head and causing him to drown.

Prosecutors allege the incident happened at Locher Water in Bridge of Weir between 10 and 13 July 2015.

At the High Court in Glasgow, QC John Scullion entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr Cameron.

Judge Lord Mulholland told the jury: "This trial is expected to last around four weeks."