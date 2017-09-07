M8 motorway rush hour delays after multi-vehicle crash
- 7 September 2017
A crash involving five vehicles including two lorries caused delays during rush hour on the M8 westbound in Glasgow.
The incident happened just before 08:00 westbound at junction 16 at Craighall.
Two lanes were temporarily closed while the emergency services attended.
Traffic had been queuing back to junction 11 at Stepps, and there was also congestion on the M80 to junction 4 at Mollinsburn.