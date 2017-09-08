Labour wins in two Scottish council by-elections

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Labour retained the seat on Glasgow City Council

Labour has taken a council seat from the Conservatives and retained a second seat in separate by-elections.

Clare Quigley secured a win in the Fortissat ward in North Lanarkshire for Scottish Labour.

She replaced a Conservative who failed to take up the seat after May's council elections.

In Glasgow's Cardonald ward, Jim Kavanagh retained for Labour the seat which fell vacant after the death of Alistair Watson.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar called the results "fantastic".

The results by party in Fortissat were:

Labour - 1,420

A Better Union, Unionist Party - 858

SNP - 761

Conservative - 424

Independent - 184

Green - 24

UKIP - 18

The results in Cardonald were:

Labour - 2,614

SNP - 1,972

Conservative - 552

Greens - 147

Lib Dems - 80

SLP - 12

Mr Sarwar said: "Scottish Labour's fightback has continued with these fantastic results.

"Congratulations to Clare Quigley and Jim Kavanagh who will be dedicated champions for their local communities.

"Scottish Labour's vision for a Scotland that works for the many is resonating across the country."