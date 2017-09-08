Glasgow & West Scotland

Guns and chemicals recovered after man found dead at Blantyre house

Guns and chemical substances were discovered after police found a man dead in a house in South Lanarkshire.

The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered in a property in Winton Crescent in Blantyre at about 10:20 on Wednesday.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The firearms - which were believed to be deactivated - and the chemicals were recovered after a search of the house. No criminality has been established.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "Emergency services remain at the property to dispose of the firearms and chemical substances safely."

