Glasgow & West Scotland

Man's body recovered from water near Riverside Museum in Glasgow

Riverside Museum Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph

A man's body has been recovered from the River Clyde near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:50 after reports of a body in the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The body of a man has been recovered and police inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity."