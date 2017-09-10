Former Glasgow rugby player dies during triathlon

Image copyright Glasgow Hawks Image caption Steve Begley became ill during the swimming leg of the race

A former Glasgow rugby player has died while taking part in a triathlon in Singapore.

Steve Begley, 42, became unwell during the swimming leg of the race on Sunday.

Begley played for Glasgow Accies and was part of the Glasgow Hawks team that won the League and Cup double in 1998.

A statement on the Hawks website said: "The thoughts of everybody associated with Hawks and Glasgow rugby are with his brother Matt and the rest of his family at this very sad time."

A statement from the Triathlon Association of Singapore read: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a competitor during the swim portion of the Singapore International Triathlon 2017.

'Prayers with family'

"Immediate medical assistance and resuscitation was commenced at the event site.

"We also had a Medical Doctor with Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and other medical equipment for resuscitation on site.

"He was transported to Singapore General Hospital where he was treated. Sadly, he could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts."

The statement added: "At this moment, we have established contact with his family and we will do our best to render them any assistance they may require at this point in time.

"We are saddened and all our prayers are with his family at this time. We will only be able to share more details once [an] investigation has been completed."