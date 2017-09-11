A man has been arrested over a house fire in West Dunbartonshire that left a 44-year-old woman in a critical condition.

The woman was taken to hospital after the blaze in Bonhill, Alexandria, at about 03:00 on 25 July.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the fire and is in police custody.

He is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.