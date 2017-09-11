Body in River Clyde identified as rapper
- 11 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man whose body was pulled from the River Clyde on Saturday has been identified by police.
Searches has been carried out for Calum Barnes, 21, since Sunday 3 September following fears he had gone into the water.
Mr Barnes was a rapper known as Lumanes with the group Deadsoundz Inc.
Emergency services were called to the water near the Riverside Museum in Glasgow at about 12:50 on Saturday after reports of a body in the water.