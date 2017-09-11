Child and adult hit by vehicle outside Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow
A child and an adult have been injured after being hit by a vehicle outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said officers were called to Argyle Street at about 16:55.
Two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There was no information on their injuries.
Argyle Street was closed both ways between Blantyre Street and Kelvin Way/Haugh Road. Diversions were in place.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.