Child and adult hit by vehicle outside Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow

The incident happened on Argyle Street, near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

A child and an adult have been injured after being hit by a vehicle outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said officers were called to Argyle Street at about 16:55.

Two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There was no information on their injuries.

Argyle Street was closed both ways between Blantyre Street and Kelvin Way/Haugh Road. Diversions were in place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.