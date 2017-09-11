Glasgow & West Scotland

Probe after girl, 14, found dead in park in Irvine

A police investigation is under way after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a park in North Ayrshire.

The teenager's body was discovered in Bourtreehill Park in Irvine at about 11:45 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the death was currently being treated as "unexplained".

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out to establish the exact cause of death. A report will be sent to procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 14-year-old girl found dead within Bourtreehill Park at around 11.45am on Monday September 11.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."

