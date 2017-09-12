Image copyright SNS Group Image caption The documents include an autographed manuscript of Auld Lang Syne

A rarely seen collection of Robert Burns manuscripts, including signed and handwritten documents, is to go on display in Glasgow.

The collection has been put together by the Mitchell Library as part of Glasgow's 2017 Doors Open Days.

Autographed manuscripts of Auld Lang Syne, Ye Banks and Braes and the Ordination will be on show.

The collection also includes an annotated copy of the Kilmarnock edition of Burns' poems.

The chairman of Glasgow Life, councillor David McDonald, said: "Glasgow's Robert Burns Collection is renowned as one of the best in the world.

"Like many others, the Mitchell Library is embracing the theme of history, heritage and archaeology and providing a unique opportunity to see four autographed manuscripts and a rare Kilmarnock first edition book by one of Scotland's most famous sons, displayed together for the first time.

"We think this will generate a huge amount of interest and like all of the Doors Open Day events encourage Glaswegians and visitors into the city to explore some of its many treasures this weekend."

Burns fans who visit the collection, which is on display from 10:00 to 15:00 on Saturday 16 September, will also be able to see the last surviving letter written in Scots by Burns to William Nicol.