Image copyright Google Image caption Scottish Water said the route would originally be shut for a year

A Glasgow road that has been shut for more than 16 months due to construction work is to reopen next week.

Scottish Water said Queen's Drive/Langside Road in the south of the city would reopen on 22 September after being shut in May 2016.

The closure was part of the £100m Shieldhall Tunnel project to improve river quality and tackle flooding.

Scottish Water acknowledged that the route had been closed longer than the year they had originally planned.

Drivers have been using local diversions via Prospecthill Road, Cathcart Road and Calder Street.

Scottish Water community manager Mark Maclaren said: "We did everything we could to minimise any inconvenience to road users, local residents and businesses and can assure them that any traffic disruption experienced will be far outweighed by the long-term benefits our investment will deliver."

Mr Maclaren said work would continue at Queen's Park but that the road no longer needed to be shut.