Arrest over armed robbery at Cumbernauld charity shop

A man has been arrested over an alleged armed robbery at a charity shop in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called after an incident at Comfort Kids in Cumbernauld Shopping Centre, on Tay Walk, at about 16:20 on Saturday.

A 24-year-old female staff member was the only person in the store at the time. A three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Police Scotland said a 59-year-old man had been detained.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

