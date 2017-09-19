Image copyright Leslie Barrie

Disruption to the Renfrew-Yoker ferry across the River Clyde has entered its eighth day.

The service stopped running on 12 September, forcing regular users to take a 20-minute detour via the Clyde Tunnel.

Clydelink, which operates the service, blamed the closure on technical difficulties.

The company is providing a free minibus during the disruption, which runs every 25 minutes.

It is hoped the service will be restored on Wednesday following the delivery of replacement parts last week.

Clydelink also operates the Kilcreggan-Gourock ferry which has been suspended since 13 September because of a "technical issue", leaving the company with only its Loch Lomond service in operation.

Unlike the Renfrew-Yoker service which has operated commercially since 2011, the Kilcreggan Ferry is a subsidised service operated on behalf of SPT.

Clydelink won the tender in January and will continue to operate the service until renewal in summer 2018.

The company said it was working closely with engineers and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to resume both services as soon as possible.