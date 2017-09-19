A 38-year-old man has been convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

Andrew Thomson, from Prestwick, was also found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of assaulting the 22-year-old to the danger of her life.

Thomson denied all the charges against him but was found guilty after a trial.

Judge Bill Dunlop QC placed Thomson on the sex offenders' register and remanded him in custody. He will be sentenced next month.

The court heard that Thomson had slapped and punched the 22-year-old, head-butted her until she lost consciousness and given her Diazepam without her knowledge.

He also smashed her mobile phone and decided what clothes she wore, who she socialised with and who she contacted on social media.

Drugs offences

Thomson's behaviour towards women caused Judge Dunlop to say to the jury: "Frankly he makes me ashamed to be a Scotsman. He will be going to prison for a long time, depending on background reports."

His victims told the court how Thomson, who has numerous convictions for drugs offences, refused to listen when they told him they did not want to have sex with him.

Thomson was also found guilty of watching the teenager while she showered and making sexual remarks towards her.

The older woman was repeatedly raped by Thomson. The offences took place at various addresses in Prestwick, South Ayrshire, between June 2013 and August 2015.

Thomson claimed the 22-year-old was motivated by jealousy of him.

Prosecutor Allan Nicole said: "The accused has 22 separate convictions for drugs offences and assault to injury and one conviction for underage sex with a girl aged between 14 and 16."

Thomson's defence advocate Victoria Dow will give her plea in mitigation next month.