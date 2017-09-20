Image copyright JSHPIX.CO Image caption Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop with Paisley 2021 bid director Jean Cameron, Renfrewshire's Provost Lorraine Cameron, and musicians Ron Jappy and Sean Grey

Paisley is to be given financial support from the Scottish government if it wins the UK City of Culture title.

The Renfrewshire town is one of five contenders vying for the accolade in 2021, which is to be announced by the UK government in December.

Other bidders in the competition are Coventry, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said Paisley made a significant contribution to Scotland's "rich cultural life".

She said: "Scottish ministers have been consulted on the plans being submitted by Paisley to support the delivery of the bid.

"The Scottish government is including its contribution to the Paisley bid within its spending review plans as will the national agencies."

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson, said: "There has never been a Scottish winner of the competition but we would love to be the first.

"The pledge made by the cabinet secretary supports our view that a successful bid for Paisley will produce benefits that will be felt across the whole country in terms of visitor numbers and economic impact and as a showcase of cultural excellence."

Paisley's final bid is due to be submitted at the end of the month.