Image copyright Google Image caption The car was stopped at Argyle Street in Glasgow, near Anderston

Two men have been arrested after drugs with a street value of almost £500,000 were seized in Glasgow and Paisley.

Officers found 60kg of cannabis resin after pulling over a car on the city's Argyle Street at 15:15 on Wednesday.

They went on to find another 115kg at a property in Paisley's North Street at 19:00.

A 49-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court while a 39-year-old man is scheduled to appear at court in Paisley on Friday.