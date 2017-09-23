Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over sex attack on OAP in East Kilbride

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sex attack on a pensioner in East Kilbride.

The woman had woken at about 03:30 to find a man in her bedroom who then sexually assaulted her.

The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

