A 22-year-old man was raped in a lane after leaving a Glasgow nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

The serious sexual assault took place between Parnie Street and Trongate at about 03:40.

The male suspect was described as black. No further description has been given. Police said the victim met the man after leaving the venue.

Police have been examining CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries. They have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp David Reilly said: "The victim has been left extremely distressed by what happened and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch."