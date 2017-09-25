Woman, 81, dies after River Clyde rescue
- 25 September 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 81-year-old has died after being rescued from the River Clyde at Greenock.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene on Greenock Esplanade at about 12:50 on Monday.
The woman was rescued from the water at about 13:30 and was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary.
She died a short time later. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.