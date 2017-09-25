An 81-year-old has died after being rescued from the River Clyde at Greenock.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene on Greenock Esplanade at about 12:50 on Monday.

The woman was rescued from the water at about 13:30 and was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary.

She died a short time later. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.