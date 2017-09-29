Image copyright Stallan-Brand Image caption Artist's impression of a cultural and creative quarter in Paisley

Plans for a cinema and performing arts theatre complex in the centre of Paisley have been unveiled.

Paisley Community Trust (PCT) wants a "cultural and creative quarter" called Baker Street Paisley to be built on the site behind Arnotts on Gauze Street.

The proposals include a three to five screen cinema and a 500 seat theatre.

The charity developed the initial designs with Glasgow architects Stallan-Brand and it now hopes to raise funding for the project.

If the successful, the complex would be due for completion in 2021.

Image copyright Stallan-Brand Image caption The designs includes various outside spaces

Image copyright Stallan-Brand Image caption How the foyer of the building might look

Image copyright Stallan-Brand Image caption An artist's impression shows how the complex might sit alongside existing buildings

Image copyright Stallan-Brand Image caption The proposals include a 150-seat studio

Paisley Community Trust was formed in 2014 to develop the proposals after a Renfrewshire Council report on the regeneration of Paisley mentioned requirements for a 350+ seat theatre.

The newly-formed charity carried out a feasibility study for a theatre and cinema complex, which found strong public backing for the plans.

The plans include:

500 seat main theatre

150 seat studio theatre

3-5 screen cinema

Rehearsal rooms

Offices

Bar and restaurant

Outdoor area and gardens

Image copyright Google Image caption Land behind Arnotts in Paisley has been identified as the preferred site for the complex

The name Baker Street Paisley was chosen in reference to the classic 1970s hit by the late Gerry Rafferty, who also wrote songs about his home town Paisley.

The proposed cinema and art complex is not part of Paisley's 2021 City of Culture bid.

However, if the bid is successful, it is hoped the venue will play an important part in the year.

PCT has worked with Renfrewshire Council, West College Scotland, PACE Theatre Group, University of West of Scotland, as well as a number of local businesses and other community groups.