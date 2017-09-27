Man jailed for stabbing friend in the head

A man who stabbed his friend on his head and body during a "wee scuffle" in a Lanarkshire street has been jailed for 26 months.

David Dowson left Robert Carter scarred for life following the incident in Manse Road, Newmains, on 6 February.

The 22-year-old pled guilty at the High Court of Glasgow last month to assaulting him to the danger of life.

The court had heard an argument had broken out between the pair, which had resulted in "an exchange of blows".

Mr Carter suffered three wounds to his back and head during the row, and he was treated at hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

He had told police that there had been a "wee scuffle" between them and that there had been "no need" for Dowson to stab him.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Turnbull said that if Dowson had gone to trial and been convicted by jurors, he would have received a four-year sentence.

Lord Turnbull said he discounted four months from Dowson's sentence because of his guilty plea, and another six months to take into account the time he had spent on remand for the crime.