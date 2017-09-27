Two men have appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a man after a party in Glasgow.

Paul Bexley, 23, died after he was found seriously injured in a flat at Baldovan Crescent in the Easterhouse area in the early hours of Sunday.

Ryan Gauley, 25, and William Gauley, 23, are accused of punching and kicking him on the head and body and stabbing him with a knife.

They are also accused of attempting to murder another man at the same address.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Bexley was pronounced dead at Glasgow Royal Infirmary

The pair are charged with repeatedly striking Mark Bexley with a knife.

William Gauley faces a further charge of assaulting Gillian Walker on the same street by pushing her and hitting her on the head with a bottle.

The men, from Easterhouse, appeared from private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody by Sheriff Margaret Liddell.

They will appear for a full committal hearing next week.