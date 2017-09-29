Image copyright Getty Images

Free sanitary products are to be made available at Glasgow Airport for female passengers.

The move is in response to a campaign by Central Scotland Labour MSP Monica Lennon to end "period poverty" in Scotland.

She said the airport was sending out the "strong message" that no-one should go without access to sanitary products.

The trial will see free tampons and pads in toilets within the main check-in hall and in arrival halls.

Ms Lennon has proposed a bill at the Scottish Parliament to ensure free access to sanitary products, including in schools, colleges and universities.

'Strong message'

Glasgow Airport managing director Amanda McMillan said the firm was happy to support the initiative.

She said: "We met with Monica earlier this year and she highlighted the need to address what is a real issue for many women.

"Millions of passengers travel through our doors on an annual basis and this trial will ensure that our female customers have access to these essential products."

Ms Lennon said: "Providing free sanitary products at the airport sends out a strong message that periods are normal and I know this will be appreciated by passengers.

"No-one should have to go without access to vital sanitary products, so it's great that Glasgow Airport are leading by example on this issue."

In July, the Scottish government announced a six-month pilot project in Aberdeen to provide free sanitary products to women and girls from low-income homes.