A man has been seriously assaulted after stopping to speak to a woman he saw crying in South Lanarkshire.

The 64-year-old noticed the woman when he left a pub on Raploch Street, Larkhall, at about 23:55 on Saturday.

After he stopped, a man appeared who punched him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man and the woman then headed off along Union Street. The attacker is described as being in his 40s and wearing dark clothing.

The injured man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment to a facial injury and was later transferred to Monklands Hospital.

Det Con Christine McLanachan said: "This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim with a serious facial injury and it is vital that we trace the man responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of where the incident took place last night, and may have witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to please get in touch."