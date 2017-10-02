A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on another man in Larkhall in South Lanarkshire.

A 64-year-old man was allegedly attacked after stopping to speak to a woman who he believed was crying.

The incident happened on Raploch Street, Larkhall, at about 23:55 on Saturday.

Police said a 47-year-old had been detained. He was expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.