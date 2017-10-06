Arrest over man's alleged rape after leaving a Glasgow nightclub
A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of another man in Glasgow last month.
A 22-year-old man told police he was sexually assaulted in a lane after leaving a Glasgow nightclub on Sunday 24 September.
Police Scotland said a 31-year-old man had been arrested and detained in connection with the incident.
The alleged attack took place between Parnie Street and Trongate at about 03:40.
The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.