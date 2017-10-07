Image copyright John McGowan

Police are treating the death of a 41-year-old man in Troon, South Ayrshire, as unexplained.

The man, who has not been named, was found dead in a flat in the town's Templehill Road at 08:25 on Friday.

Police said a post-mortem examination would take place to determine exactly how he died.

They added that a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal's office, as was the case with all sudden deaths.