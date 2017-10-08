Glasgow & West Scotland

Death of man, 28, in Robroyston treated as suspicious

Quarrywood Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found fatally injured in the Quarrywood Road area of Robroyston

A 28-year-old man has died after being found injured in the Robroyston area of Glasgow.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Quarrywood Road at about 14:50. However, by the time they arrived the man had died.

Police said they were treating the death as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Officers remain at the scene.

